File Photo: Joe Biden (REUTERS)
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 07:33 PM IST AP

President-elect Joe Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the coronavirus the day before he is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said Thursday that it would hold the event the evening of Jan. 19, calling it the “first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost." It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in “a national moment of unity and remembrance."

"In the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors — it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation," inauguration committee spokesman Pili Tobar said in a statement.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan to take their oaths of office outside the US Capitol building, part of inauguration events that aim to capture the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with COVID-19 protocols. The virus has killed more than 340,000 people nationwide.

The inauguration committee already announced this week that there would be no traditional inaugural luncheon at the Capitol because of the virus, another political tradition suspended because of the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

