Home >News >World >Biden inauguration to feature virtual parade
US President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden inauguration to feature virtual parade

2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal

  • The president-elect’s inaugural committee lays out plans for scaled-down events on Jan. 20

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will include a virtual parade as part of a series of events on Jan. 20 that have been scaled-down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the inaugural committee said Sunday.

After being sworn in on the west side of the Capitol, Mr. Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their spouses will participate in Pass in Review, a military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power and will include every branch of the military, according to the committee. Mr. Biden is expected to review the readiness of the troops and will then be escorted from 15th Street to the White House by members of the military.

