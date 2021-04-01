Biden infrastructure plan aims to boost economy’s productivity over time
Critics say proposed tax increases conflict with goal of lifting long-term economic growth, while spending would add to deficits for awhile
The Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package enacted last month aimed to get the economy back on track fast. Now, officials are set on increasing the speed limit for the long term.
The roughly $2.3 trillion spending proposal unveiled Wednesday would make investments in infrastructure over the coming decade that officials say would enhance the economy’s productivity, such as through public transportation upgrades that make it easier for commuters to get to their jobs, or rural broadband expansion that improves workplace technology.
