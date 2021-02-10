Biden ‘Inheritance’ Larger than Previously Reported

Biden ‘Inheritance’ Larger than Previously Reported3 min read . 01:23 PM IST
The president gives another bleak assessment on the economy while his Labor Department reports an increase in job openings.
The young Biden administration has already settled into an odd pattern of dissonance between the economic data the government reports and the president’s characterization of the economy. Encouraging updates from federal agencies are followed by gloomy proclamations from the Oval Office intended to justify massive federal action. Tuesday brought another bleak political message on the heels of a positive market reading.
In the morning the Labor Department reported that U.S. job openings ticked up in December to 6.6 million. This not only represented a slight increase from November’s historically high reading of 6.5 million but also exceeded the prior-year level during the pre-Covid salad days.
