Biden introduces his coronavirus team as lawmakers scrutinize picks
President-elect also is scheduled to meet with civil- rights organizations that have pressed for diverse cabinet
President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced the public health team that will help him navigate the coronavirus pandemic and announced goals to curtail the virus during his first 100 days, as lawmakers raised questions about some of his intended nominees.
Mr. Biden said during televised remarks Tuesday that he will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services, highlighting his defense of the Affordable Care Act. Mr. Biden also rolled out a Covid-19 task force led by transition co-chairman Jeffrey Zients, a veteran of the Obama administration, and said Dr. Vivek Murthy will reprise his Obama-era role as U.S. surgeon general and become the public face of the virus response.
