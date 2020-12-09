Biden introduces his coronavirus team as lawmakers scrutinize picks

Mr. Biden said during televised remarks Tuesday that he will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services, highlighting his defense of the Affordable Care Act. Mr. Biden also rolled out a Covid-19 task force led by transition co-chairman Jeffrey Zients, a veteran of the Obama administration, and said Dr. Vivek Murthy will reprise his Obama-era role as U.S. surgeon general and become the public face of the virus response.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in