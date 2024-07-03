‘Biden is like Yoda.’ Inside big money battle to salvage Democratic ticket

Among some top business leaders, there is a push to draft a chief executive to replace Biden on the Democratic ticket. That effort has centered on trying to persuade Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase to run as he has fielded calls from business people and politicians, according to people familiar with the situation. Dimon has rebuffed those overtures, these people said. One person said that while Dimon would enjoy the job of president, he doesn’t want to run in an election.