Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials

The U.S. sanctions had targeted ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the court's head of jurisdiction, Phakiso Mochochoko, for pressing ahead with investigations into the United States and its allies, notably Israel, for alleged war crimes. Two sets of sanctions were imposed, the first being a travel ban on Bensouda in March 2019, and then 18 months later a freeze on any assets she and Mochochoko may have in the United States or U.S. jurisdictions. The second round also made giving the pair “material support" a potentially sanctionable offense.