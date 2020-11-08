Biden likely to rely on trusted inner circle as he staffs new administration

Antony Blinken, one of Biden's closest advisers on the campaign, is being considered for national security adviser or Secretary of State. Blinken was a staffer for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee long chaired by Biden, advised his 2008 presidential campaign and served as the vice president's national security adviser in the White House. He has advocated a forceful leadership role for the United States abroad to confront possible adversaries such as China while also stressing opportunities for cooperation with other countries. Jake Sullivan, another top policy aide for the campaign, is also being considered for an international relations post.