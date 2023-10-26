Biden links India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to Israel-Hamas war, says 'I'm convinced...'
Israel-Hamas war news: US President hints at India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as reason for Hamas attack. According to reports, Israel-Hamas war can derail the peace deal between Israel, and Saudi Arabia.
Israel-Hamas war news: As Israel invaded Gaza on the ground on Thursday, targeting Hamas positions using tanks, United States President Joe Biden hinted that hinted that one of the reasons behind Hamas fighters' 7 October attack on Israel was the recent announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.