Business News/ News / World/  Biden links India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to Israel-Hamas war, says 'I'm convinced...'


Biden links India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to Israel-Hamas war, says 'I'm convinced...'

 Livemint

Israel-Hamas war news: US President hints at India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as reason for Hamas attack. According to reports, Israel-Hamas war can derail the peace deal between Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

Israel-Hamas war news: US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg)Premium
Israel-Hamas war news: US President Joe Biden. (Bloomberg)

Israel-Hamas war news: As Israel invaded Gaza on the ground on Thursday, targeting Hamas positions using tanks, United States President Joe Biden hinted that hinted that one of the reasons behind Hamas fighters' 7 October attack on Israel was the recent announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

According to a GTRI report, the ongoing Israel's war with Hamas fighters in Gaza can derail the prospect of a historic peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a crucial linchpin in the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) framework

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced by US President Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the annual Group of 20 summit held in India earlier this year.

The first-of-its-kind economic corridor is touted to be a historic initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.

Yet, US President Biden said that the reason for the Hamas attack on Israel could be this economic corridor.

"I'm convinced one of the reasons Hamas attacked when they did, and I have no proof of this, my instinct tells me, is because of the progress we were making towards regional integration for Israel, and regional integration . We can't leave that work behind," Biden said, as per ANI reports.

What is India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor?

During the Delhi G20 Summit held in September 2023, India, USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The corridor will encourage and provide impetus to economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, West Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will consist of two separate corridors, the East corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and the Northern corridor connecting West Asia/Middle East to Europe.

It will include a rail line, which upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement the existing multi-modal transport routes enhancing trans-shipment of goods and services between South East Asia through India to West Asia/Middle East Europe.

Biden recently lauded the corridor and said the project will spur opportunities for investment across two continents.

He said that the rail port project is part of an effort to build a more sustainable, integrated Middle East.

Israel-Hamas war

The Israel-Hamas war has entered its 20th day. Despite opposition, Israel continues to attack the populated Gaza strip, where the death toll has surged to 6,500.

Israel said on Thursday that a group of tanks and infantry conducted a ground incursion into Gaza, targeting many sites allegedly under Hamas control.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “When we enter Gaza, in the continuation of the fighting, we will collect the full price from the murderers. I call once again to the non-involved population in Gaza - evacuate to the south of the Gaza Strip."

 

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 04:58 PM IST
