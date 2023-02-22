Home / News / World /  Biden makes show of unity in meeting with Eastern European leaders in Poland
Back

WARSAW—President Biden met with the leaders on Europe’s eastern flank Wednesday, demonstrating his administration’s renewed focus on allies on the front lines of Washington’s great power competition with both Russia and China.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x