Biden makes show of unity in meeting with Eastern European leaders in Poland
- Visit comes as China tries to claw back influence in Europe.
WARSAW—President Biden met with the leaders on Europe’s eastern flank Wednesday, demonstrating his administration’s renewed focus on allies on the front lines of Washington’s great power competition with both Russia and China.
The meeting with the so-called Bucharest Nine emphasizes the central role Eastern and Central European countries—once on the periphery of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization—now play in the new geopolitical landscape following the war. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also attended the meeting.
On Wednesday, Mr. Biden praised the countries as the front line of Western defenses, saying they were aware of “what’s at stake in this conflict, not just for Ukraine, but for the freedom of democracies throughout Europe and around the world."
The talks wrap up a three-day trip to Ukraine and Poland, where he aimed to showcase American resolve as the war in Ukraine enters its second year. The visit coincided with Beijing’s own efforts to repair fraying relations in Europe, with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, having met with leaders in France, Italy, Hungary and Russia over the past week.
Mr. Biden has sought to frame Washington’s efforts to reaffirm the U.S.’s close ties with Europe as part of a larger fight between what he has called a U.S.-inspired rules-based order and the destabilizing actions of autocratic countries. The U.S. president has portrayed his administration’s efforts in maintaining Western unity against Russian aggression as a success, saying Moscow had grown weaker. In the meantime, Chinese influence in parts of Europe, including in the east, has diminished.
“Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased. They must be opposed," Mr. Biden said in a speech in Warsaw ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
The countries in Eastern Europe have played an increasingly important role in the war in Ukraine, providing weapons to Kyiv and acting as transit and logistical hubs for the massive flow of Western weapons to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Bucharest Nine, which includes the Baltic nations, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, had once been at the fore of an aggressive campaign by Beijing to expand Chinese influence there. Hungary, which maintains good ties with China, was the first EU country to sign a Belt-and-Road memorandum with Beijing, which financed a Chinese-built rail line connecting the country to Serbia.
But Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts have irked many countries that suffered under Moscow’s heavy-handed policies during the Cold War and worried about drawing too close to another authoritarian regime—concerns deepened by the support China has extended to Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict. That ultimately soured Chinese relations with some Eastern European countries and inspired some to broaden ties with Taiwan.
In 2021, the Baltic country of Lithuania, whose president had enjoyed one-on-one meetings with President Xi, allowed Taiwan to open in the country a representative office, which China saw as a de facto embassy. The move challenged China’s view of Taiwan as a breakaway territory, not a separate country. Shortly thereafter, Lithuania said its exports were no longer being allowed into China and bilateral trade plummeted in 2022.
Mr. Biden’s trip has taken place against the backdrop of Mr. Wang’s trip to several European countries, a tour viewed as an effort to claw back some of that influence amid rising tensions between China and the U.S. Mr. Wang met Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin, who praised the two countries’ partnership.
The Chinese diplomat’s meetings in Hungary earlier in the week underscore the obstacles Prime Minister Viktor Orban has placed in the way of Western unity, in regards to policy on China as well as on Russia. Moscow still enjoys strong ties with Budapest, which has worked repeatedly to soften or stymie Western sanctions on Russia.
Mr. Orban, who has been at odds with some European countries over his relationship with Moscow, didn’t travel to Warsaw for the meeting and was instead represented by President Katalin Novák.
The last meeting of the Bucharest Nine, which took place the day after Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine, laid the groundwork for arming Ukraine for a conventional conflict. The group was formed in 2015 in Bucharest at the initiative of Poland and Romania, in response to Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The group is also expected to discuss plans for the coming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of continued threats by Russia, which has been accused of a blast at an arms depot in Bulgaria last year and which Moldova has accused of attempting to foment unrest.
Moscow has denied any involvement in the blast.
Mr. Biden met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday, sending a strong message against Russian designs on the country. Ms. Sandu, a pro-European leader, earlier this month accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its democratically elected government and open a fresh front in Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
Ms. Sandu said Monday that Moldovan security forces had stopped an initial plan to seize control last fall, preventing pro-Moscow factions from using widespread protests over rising energy prices to force the fall of the government.
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean on Tuesday called for Russia to remove its troops from the country’s Russian-supported separatist region of Transnistria, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
In a televised address, Ms. Sandu said Moldovan authorities had confirmed details of an alleged Russian plot to co-opt the former Soviet republic that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had laid out to EU leaders in Brussels last week.
In his address in Warsaw on Tuesday, Mr. Biden said the “resolve of the people of Moldova to live in freedom gained them independence and put them on the path to EU membership."
