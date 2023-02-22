Biden makes show of unity in meeting with Eastern European leaders in Poland

Mr. Biden has sought to frame Washington’s efforts to reaffirm the U.S.’s close ties with Europe as part of a larger fight between what he has called a U.S.-inspired rules-based order and the destabilizing actions of autocratic countries. The U.S. president has portrayed his administration’s efforts in maintaining Western unity against Russian aggression as a success, saying Moscow had grown weaker. In the meantime, Chinese influence in parts of Europe, including in the east, has diminished.