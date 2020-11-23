Biden may nominate his foreign policy adviser Blinken as US Secretary of State

In comments made at the Hudson Institute think tank in July, Blinken had said that the US was not in a position to take on challenges at the climate change and the covid-19 pandemic on its own. According to the NYT, this is “likely to mean diplomatic time spent forging stronger ties with India and across the Indo-Pacific region, where 14 nations recently signed one of the world’s largest free trade agreements with China. It could also mean an effort to deepen engagement across Africa, where China has made inroads with technology and infrastructure investments, and recognize Europe as a partner of ‘first resort, not last resort, when it comes to contending with the challenges we face,’" Blinken was quoted as saying at the Hudson Institute.