Ahead of a crucial 2+2 meeting between India and the US on Monday, in a departure from the norm, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral virtual meeting to discuss the entire gamut of the relationship, developments in the Indo-Pacific, as well as the crisis in Ukraine, both the White House and India’s ministry of external affairs announced on Sunday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar landed in Washington on Sunday to participate in the 2+2 dialogue with their counterparts, secretary of defence Lloyd J. Austin and secretary of state Antony J. Blinken. This is the first dialogue under the format since the Biden administration took office and the fourth 2+2 dialogue since the inception of the format.

The virtual meeting and the dialogue comes against the backdrop of differences between the US and Indian position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India has emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy, end to cessation of hostilities and violence, and spoken up for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. However, it has refrained from condemning Russian aggression. The US has led the international coalition against Russia and offered military support to Ukraine. It has nudged India to take a stronger position against the Russian invasion and reduce its energy, defence, and economic engagement with Russia.

Officials said that Monday’s conversations will reflect the ability of both sides to manage the differences, place it within the wider context of deepening ties, and build on convergences in a range of areas, including health, defence, space, cyber, higher education, climate, and emerging technologies, among other issues.

