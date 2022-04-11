Biden, Modi to hold virtual meeting today

The virtual meeting and the dialogue comes against the backdrop of differences between the US and Indian position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India has emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy, end to cessation of hostilities and violence, and spoken up for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. However, it has refrained from condemning Russian aggression. The US has led the international coalition against Russia and offered military support to Ukraine. It has nudged India to take a stronger position against the Russian invasion and reduce its energy, defence, and economic engagement with Russia.