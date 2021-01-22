Biden moves to jump-start Covid fight with slew of orders

Washington: President Biden signed 10 executive orders on his first full day in office to combat the coronavirus, seeking Thursday to jump-start the U.S. response to the pandemic while warning it will take “many months to get where we need to be."

The new strategy is focused partly on ramping up vaccinations and curbing the spread of the virus through mask wearing, testing data and treatments, and includes the executive orders and directives signed Thursday. One order directs agencies to use their authority, including the Defense Production Act, to meet shortfalls in supplies such as masks, while another establishes a pandemic testing board to expand testing supply and access.

Another order requires masks in airports and in certain types of public transportation such as many trains, ships, intercity buses and airplanes.

Mr. Biden’s ability to pursue some of his biggest policy objectives—limiting industrial emissions, expanding health coverage and overhauling immigration laws—will depend in large part on his success in combating the pandemic. On Thursday, he sought to manage expectations.

“We’re in a dark winter of this pandemic," said Mr. Biden, warning that the situation will get worse before it gets better. He said he expected the U.S. death toll to top 500,000 next month.

Mr. Biden’s first full day as president also saw Democratic efforts to confirm quickly his nominees and move forward with his legislative agenda collide with the reality of a narrowly divided Congress. Senate Republicans refused to agree to a power-sharing agreement unless Democrats promised to preserve a 60-vote threshold to advance most bills. It isn’t known when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the GOP leader, will next meet to continue negotiations.

Mr. Biden, a Democrat, has repeatedly said he would give priority to addressing the pandemic and the economic problems it has created. But he has already begun to face criticism from health experts who question whether his proposals are ambitious enough.

Dr. Leana Wen, health policy professor at George Washington University, said the Biden strategy was comprehensive, but its goal was too low. “It’s not bold enough. Specifically 100 million doses in 100 days is a million vaccinations a day. At that rate, we won’t get to herd immunity until June 2022," she said. “I also would have liked to see a full-scale mask mandate," she said. “If there is concern that the federal government can’t mandate states to do so, they can try alternate mechanisms—for example, tying federal funding to state masking requirements."

Robert Blendon, a Harvard University professor who studies the intersection of health policy and politics, said, “Dealing with Covid and the economic recovery is the thing that will make the presidency in the next two years and into the 2022 election." He said, “If it doesn’t get better, people are going to hold the administration accountable."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mr. Biden’s top medical adviser on Covid-19, said Thursday the new administration was ramping up the federal response to the pandemic while also building on steps taken by the Trump administration.

“We certainly are not starting from scratch," Dr. Fauci said at a briefing. “We’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the previous administration." Still, Dr. Fauci said he was encouraged by Mr. Biden’s promise to heed the guidance of scientists and public-health officials.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak—it is somewhat of a liberating feeling," Dr. Fauci said.

Mr. Biden’s national strategy outlined Thursday is part of a blizzard of activity aimed at containing the virus in his first 100 days, including a federal mask mandate, the administration of 100 million vaccines, the establishment of 100 federally supported vaccination centers and reopening of most kindergarten-through-eighth-grade schools.

The orders signed Thursday also call for studies to identify additional treatments. And Mr. Biden’s administration plans to create public dashboards with state-by-state and national information on testing, vaccinations and hospital admissions.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make vaccines available in local pharmacies beginning next month, and agencies will work on guidance for reopening schools and emergency temporary standards requiring employers to take steps to keep workers safe from Covid-19.

The president has promised to make the vaccine available regardless of immigration status and outlined plans to establish thousands of community vaccination centers across the country. One of the executive orders will create a Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force to provide recommendations to tackle inequities in outcomes by race, ethnicity, geography and disability.

Vaccine supplies from drugmakers are limited. Any efforts to further boost output by using the Defense Production Act and funneling $20 billion to the national vaccination effort, as Mr. Biden has promised, will take time.

Many of Mr. Biden’s proposals call for partnership with state leaders. Some Republican governors such as Ron DeSantis of Florida, Tate Reeves of Mississippi, Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia have eschewed full statewide mask mandates.

More than 24 million people in the U.S. have been infected with Covid-19 and 402,400 have died as of Jan. 20, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 16.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S.

Ken Thomas contributed to this article.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

