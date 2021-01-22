Subscribe
Biden moves to jump-start Covid fight with slew of orders
Joe Biden has repeatedly said he would give priority to addressing the pandemic and the economic problems it has created

Biden moves to jump-start Covid fight with slew of orders

4 min read . 04:40 PM IST Stephanie Armour , Sabrina Siddiqui , The Wall Street Journal

Face masks are required in airports and certain public transportation, including many trains, ships, intercity buses and airplanes

Washington: President Biden signed 10 executive orders on his first full day in office to combat the coronavirus, seeking Thursday to jump-start the U.S. response to the pandemic while warning it will take “many months to get where we need to be."

The new strategy is focused partly on ramping up vaccinations and curbing the spread of the virus through mask wearing, testing data and treatments, and includes the executive orders and directives signed Thursday. One order directs agencies to use their authority, including the Defense Production Act, to meet shortfalls in supplies such as masks, while another establishes a pandemic testing board to expand testing supply and access.

