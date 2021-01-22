Biden moves to jump-start Covid fight with slew of orders

Biden moves to jump-start Covid fight with slew of orders4 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Face masks are required in airports and certain public transportation, including many trains, ships, intercity buses and airplanes
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Face masks are required in airports and certain public transportation, including many trains, ships, intercity buses and airplanes
Washington: President Biden signed 10 executive orders on his first full day in office to combat the coronavirus, seeking Thursday to jump-start the U.S. response to the pandemic while warning it will take “many months to get where we need to be."
The new strategy is focused partly on ramping up vaccinations and curbing the spread of the virus through mask wearing, testing data and treatments, and includes the executive orders and directives signed Thursday. One order directs agencies to use their authority, including the Defense Production Act, to meet shortfalls in supplies such as masks, while another establishes a pandemic testing board to expand testing supply and access.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.