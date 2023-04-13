Biden, Musk, Altman, Rushdie - Who are the world’s 100 most influential people?1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The list includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles, Syrian-born swimmers and activists Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini, star icon Bella Hadid, billionaire CEO Elon Musk and iconic singer and artist Beyonce.
US President Joe Biden, Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan, Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour and billionaire businessman Elon Musk are among the 100 most influential people in the world. The 2023 list released by TIME magazine features numerous heads of state, artists, writers, actors, athletes and activists. Closer to home, actor Shah Rukh Khan and director SS Rajamouli as well as Indian-American author Salman Rushie also find mention.
