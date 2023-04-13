Biden, Musk, Altman, Rushdie - Who are the world’s 100 most influential people?

The list includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles, Syrian-born swimmers and activists Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini, star icon Bella Hadid, billionaire CEO Elon Musk and iconic singer and artist Beyonce.
US President Joe Biden, Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan, Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour and billionaire businessman Elon Musk are among the 100 most influential people in the world. The 2023 list released by TIME magazine features numerous heads of state, artists, writers, actors, athletes and activists. Closer to home, actor Shah Rukh Khan and director SS Rajamouli as well as Indian-American author Salman Rushie also find mention.
There are several parameters behind the selection of individuals with the central theme being "the confluence of interconnected challenges, from climate and public health to democracy and equality".
“The people we spotlight range from the globally famous to the literally anonymous…There are world leaders and local activists, artists and athletes, scientists, moguls and a number of people who are running for President of the United States," the magazine had explained in a 2016 article about its methodology.
Click on the image to enlarge
The latest list of influential personalities includes a “record 16 people defending the environment" - including world leaders elected on a wave of pro-climate sentiment.
With the Iranian protests and Russia -Ukraine conflict overshadowing much of 2023, journalists have also been propelled to the front. The Time 100 list includes three scribes - Iranian reporters Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi as well as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who faces “bogus espionage charges for reporting on Russia"
