Biden Outlines Student Loan ‘Plan B’ in Bid to Woo Young Voters
President Joe Biden offered details of a sweeping alternative student debt plan that would offer relief to tens of millions of American borrowers during a visit to the college town of Madison, Wisconsin on Monday, as he seeks to excite young voters frustrated after his original program was struck down by the Supreme Court.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden offered details of a sweeping alternative student debt plan that would offer relief to tens of millions of American borrowers during a visit to the college town of Madison, Wisconsin on Monday, as he seeks to excite young voters frustrated after his original program was struck down by the Supreme Court.