Biden planning possible re-election announcement next week: Report2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:11 AM IST
Biden aides have ramped up planning for the long-expected launch of the president's bid for a second, four-year term in 2024. Last week, Biden said he would launch his campaign ‘relatively soon’
WASHINGTON : US President Joe Biden and his team may announce his re-election campaign by video next week, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
