Biden plans to nominate crypto, big-bank critic to run top Wall Street regulator

Saule Omarova, who has said she wants to “end banking as we know it," will be tapped to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as soon as this week, according to three people familiar with the nomination process who asked not to be named before a White House announcement. The OCC supervises the nation’s biggest lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc.

