Biden plans to 'recalibrate' Saudi relations, will call Netanyahu soon

Biden plans to 'recalibrate' Saudi relations, will call Netanyahu soon1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 11:47 PM IST
Her comments represented an abrupt change in policy from Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, whose son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was close to the Saudi crown prince
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden plans to recalibrate U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia and will communicate through Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz rather than Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Psaki told reporters Biden plans a call soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Her comments represented an abrupt change in policy from Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, whose son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was close to the Saudi crown prince.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
