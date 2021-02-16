Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden plans to 'recalibrate' Saudi relations, will call Netanyahu soon
Psaki told reporters Biden plans a call soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden plans to 'recalibrate' Saudi relations, will call Netanyahu soon

1 min read . 16 Feb 2021 Reuters

Her comments represented an abrupt change in policy from Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, whose son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was close to the Saudi crown prince

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden plans to recalibrate U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia and will communicate through Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz rather than Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden plans to recalibrate U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia and will communicate through Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz rather than Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Psaki told reporters Biden plans a call soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Her comments represented an abrupt change in policy from Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, whose son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was close to the Saudi crown prince.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden says weather delays likely for vaccine

1 min read . 12:51 AM IST

RBI issues draft guidelines on credit default swaps

1 min read . 12:36 AM IST

COVID-19: 23,261 more vaccinated in Maharashtra; 4437 get 2nd dose

1 min read . 12:25 AM IST

Gas at one US hub is trading at $999. Last week it was at $4

1 min read . 12:17 AM IST

Psaki told reporters Biden plans a call soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Her comments represented an abrupt change in policy from Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, whose son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was close to the Saudi crown prince.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden says weather delays likely for vaccine

1 min read . 12:51 AM IST

RBI issues draft guidelines on credit default swaps

1 min read . 12:36 AM IST

COVID-19: 23,261 more vaccinated in Maharashtra; 4437 get 2nd dose

1 min read . 12:25 AM IST

Gas at one US hub is trading at $999. Last week it was at $4

1 min read . 12:17 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.