Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden prepares for sweeping recovery package after Covid-19 relief bill
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2021 US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. - The US death toll from Covid-19 is approaching a grim milestone: Half a million people in this country dead from the coronavirus. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Biden prepares for sweeping recovery package after Covid-19 relief bill

5 min read . 03:46 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

The prospect of another pricey package is already raising concerns among some Republicans

WASHINGTON—As President Biden pushes for passage of his coronavirus relief plan, he has begun working on a wide-ranging economic recovery package that could face skepticism from lawmakers who are wary of another high-dollar legislative response to the pandemic.

White House officials say Mr. Biden’s priority is passing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package being negotiated in Congress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to activist Disha Ravi

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST

Delhi: LG Anil Baijal directs cluster-based genome sequencing as new Covid strains suspected

2 min read . 03:59 PM IST

Climate change a major challenge, says PM Modi

2 min read . 03:58 PM IST

Can you choose which Covid-19 vaccine you get?

2 min read . 03:38 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.