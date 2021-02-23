Biden prepares for sweeping recovery package after Covid-19 relief bill

Biden prepares for sweeping recovery package after Covid-19 relief bill5 min read . 03:46 PM IST
The prospect of another pricey package is already raising concerns among some Republicans
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The prospect of another pricey package is already raising concerns among some Republicans
WASHINGTON—As President Biden pushes for passage of his coronavirus relief plan, he has begun working on a wide-ranging economic recovery package that could face skepticism from lawmakers who are wary of another high-dollar legislative response to the pandemic.
White House officials say Mr. Biden’s priority is passing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package being negotiated in Congress.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.