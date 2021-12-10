Biden preps allies for talks with Kremlin on Russian troop buildup

At the start of Mr. Biden’s term, White House officials held out hope that differences with Russia could be managed so the administration could focus on problems at home and the rise of China. The U.S. wouldn’t seek a “reset" in the U.S.-Russian relationship as the Obama administration did early in 2009. But neither would it greatly escalate the pressure to roll back Russian gains along its periphery or in the Middle East.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}