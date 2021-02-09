Biden presidency puts big bet on run-it-hot economics

“There were a lot of people who cried wolf over the aggressive stimulus back in 2009," even though it now looks timid with hindsight, said Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs. “There was a lot of worrying about much higher inflation, and maybe a run on the currency, and a number of fairly alarmist scenarios -- none of which played out."That’s one reason U.S. leaders were ready to “really go all out" in the pandemic, said Hatzius, who thinks the experiment has been a success and sees no reason for Biden to hit the brakes just yet. “I do think there are fiscal limits, but I don’t think we’re that close to those fiscal limits," he said. “We have quite a lot of room to grow."By some measures, the U.S. economy is far from completing its virus recovery.Almost 10 million fewer Americans were working last month than in February 2020. With unemployment that high, an administration committed to fighting inequality is unlikely to withdraw budget support anytime soon, according to Morgan Stanley.