Biden pushes for Republican proposal in US debt-ceiling standoff3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:31 AM IST
US President Joe Biden has asked Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to outline his proposal for spending cuts he wants in exchange for votes to raise the government's debt ceiling.
Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to outline this week the spending cuts Republicans want in exchange for votes to raise the government's debt ceiling.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×