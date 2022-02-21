The US has affirmed its commitment to pursue diplomacy in the Ukraine situation as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe. Reiterating its commitment to handling the situation diplomatically, the US confirmed the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov, according to a statement released by the White House.

The statement added that following this engagement, US President Joe Biden has accepted in principle a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin only if Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Here is the full statement from the White House:

As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action. President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened. We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

Earlier, the White House in another statement said,"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France today. They discussed ongoing diplomacy and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s military buildup on the borders of Ukraine."

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion". Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

*With inputs from agencies

