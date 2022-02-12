Biden, Putin speak for an hour; officials warn Russia could invade Ukraine soon

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that Russia has the capability to attack Ukraine “at any time," though he said he’d received assurances from Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov that it won’t do so. “When they say to me they are not going to invade Ukraine we will take that seriously," Wallace told reporters after talks in Moscow. “But as I have also said, we will look at the actions that accompany it."

