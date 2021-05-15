Biden revokes Trump orders on social media, statues and migrants

Biden said that his administration’s goal of expanding affordable health care access doesn’t require 'barring the entry of non-citizens who seek to immigrate lawfully to this country'

President Joe Biden rescinded several executive actions on Friday that were put in place by Donald Trump, including one targeting social media companies that his predecessor had ordered after Twitter Inc. fact-checked his tweets.

Biden also overturned a Trump proclamation suspending entry of immigrants seen as a financial burden to the US health care system.

In a statement, Biden said that his administration's goal of expanding affordable health care access doesn't require "barring the entry of non-citizens who seek to immigrate lawfully to this country."

