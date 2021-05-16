Biden revokes Trump’s order to scrap social media platforms' legal protection

The Trump order was signed last year, after micro-blogging platform Twitter started labelling the former President’s posts on its platform. Both Facebook and Twitter have since banned Trump from the platform. In fact, Facebook’s Oversight Board, which was looking into the company’s ruling for the past three months, had upheld the ban earlier this month. The Board, however, opposed an ‘indefinite ban’ on Trump, asking Facebook to review its policies within six months and come back with an appropriate response.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}