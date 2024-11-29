Biden rushes to Trump-proof his signature energy, chip policies

And U.S. officials are racing to deliver billions of dollars in manufacturing grants to Intel and others to complete a significant portion of the 2022 Chips Act to revive U.S. chip production before Biden leaves office. The Commerce Department has provisionally awarded most of the $39 billion of grant money allocated under the act. The Biden administration this week said it would grant Intel up to $7.9 billion to help fund new chip plants in four states, the largest award under the program.