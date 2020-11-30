Biden’s delay on defense pick gives rise to dissent

President-elect Joe Biden’s looming decision on who should run the Pentagon has become a surprisingly competitive contest that pits former top Defense Department official Michèle Flournoy against an array of potential candidates, including a retired US military commander and a former Homeland Security head.

The decision is widely seen as a test of Mr. Biden’s promise to field a team that is diverse in race, gender and ethnicity, but also carries implications for Pentagon strategy and programs.

Last week Mr. Biden rolled out his picks for secretary of state and other national-security posts but didn’t name a defense chief, a delay campaign officials haven’t explained. The lag has opened the door for supporters and critics of Ms. Flournoy to lobby the incoming president, in social-media comments and public statements.

Just weeks ago, Ms. Flournoy was seen by many defense experts as the unrivaled favorite. A former top Pentagon official for policy during the Obama administration, she would have been picked as the first female secretary of defense had Hillary Clinton been elected president in 2016, according to former officials.

Two other candidates have since emerged: Jeh Johnson, who served as the Pentagon’s general counsel before leading the Homeland Security Department under President Barack Obama, and Lloyd Austin, a retired Army general who ran the military’s Central Command during the Obama years.

Both Mr. Johnson and Gen. Austin are Black, and some Democrats have said Mr. Biden so far hasn’t named a sufficient number of Black administration officials.

Former officials close to the Biden transition don’t exclude the possibility that yet another potential pick might emerge, though as of now that doesn’t seem likely. Spokesmen for the Biden transition team declined to comment, and none of the potential candidates have commented.

Supporters of Ms. Flournoy said she understands the existing Pentagon bureaucracy and the future of US defense. “That’s a rare combination. I would love to see her nominated for Secretary of Defense," Rep. Seth Moulton (D., Mass.), who served in the Marines and is on the House Armed Services Committee, wrote in a tweet last week.

Several progressive groups, however, are mounting a campaign against her nomination, citing her role as a board member of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., a Pentagon contractor, and her support of the surge of troops in Afghanistan during the Obama administration.

“The people of the United States need a secretary of Defense who is untethered to the weapons industry," says a statement that is to be issued Monday by the groups, including CodePink, Our Revolution, Progressive Democrats of America, RootsAction.org and World Beyond War. The Wall Street Journal reviewed a copy of the statement.

Progressive groups, however, aren’t of one mind, and a number of experts from pro-arms-control groups have praised her support of nuclear treaties and knowledge of nuclear weapons.

“The growing nature of nuclear risks demands that the next Secretary understand them in depth," said a Nov. 25 letter calling for her selection by arms-control proponents, including experts from the Ploughshares Fund, the Arms Control Association and Global Zero.

Connections to the defense industry also aren’t unusual among the candidates Mr. Biden is considering. Mr. Johnson is a member of the board of directors for Lockheed Martin Corp., while Gen. Austin is on the board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Ms. Flournoy was a member of a consulting firm she co-founded with Antony Blinken, Mr. Biden’s choice to become secretary of state. The firm, WestExec Advisors, counsels US companies on business and investment decisions around the globe. Ms. Flournoy and Mr. Blinken have said through aides that the firm’s work complied with US laws.

A person close to Ms. Flournoy said her background makes her better able to oversee defense matters. “Her private-sector experiences do not influence her policy views or work," the person said.

Overlooked in much of the public debate are the varying skills the candidates would bring to the post.

Ms. Flournoy, 59 years old, says the Pentagon must invest much of its likely flattened defense budget on high-tech military programs, a move that would be aimed at countering China’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific. To deter China, she wrote in a June issue of Foreign Affairs, the US should be able to “threaten to sink all of China’s military vessels, submarines, and merchant ships in the South China Sea within 72 hours."

Ms. Flournoy, however, also says the Pentagon should play a role in combating climate change—a priority for Mr. Biden. Many members of Mr. Biden’s defense transition team are protégés of Ms. Flournoy, and she actively supported Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign.

Mr. Johnson, 63, who served as the Defense Department’s general counsel under President Obama, has been less involved than Ms. Flournoy in Pentagon strategy and weapons programs. But he was instrumental in the repeal of the “don’t ask, don’t tell" policy, which had banned gay service members from serving openly.

He has experience with implementing social changes across the military services at the same time the military struggled to address sexism and racism within its ranks. He also has experience leading a large government agency, serving as Homeland Security secretary from 2013 to 2017.

Gen. Austin, 67, has extensive experience in the Middle East, a region of receding importance for the Pentagon, where strategies give priority to steps to deter potential Chinese and Russian aggression.

He led the US Central Command, which has responsibility for US military operations in the Middle East, when Islamic State surprised the Obama administration by taking control of Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul, in June 2014. He oversaw the US military response until he retired from the military in April 2016, three years before the militants gave up the last remnants of their self-proclaimed caliphate.

To become defense secretary, Gen. Austin would require a congressional waiver from legal restrictions against the civilian post being filled by someone who was in uniform during the previous seven years. Congress approved such a waiver for Mr. Trump’s first defense secretary, retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis. Before that, only one other person, Gen. George Marshall, had received a waiver to serve in the post.

