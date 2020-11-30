Biden’s delay on defense pick gives rise to dissent

Ms. Flournoy, 59 years old, says the Pentagon must invest much of its likely flattened defense budget on high-tech military programs, a move that would be aimed at countering China’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific. To deter China, she wrote in a June issue of Foreign Affairs, the US should be able to “threaten to sink all of China’s military vessels, submarines, and merchant ships in the South China Sea within 72 hours."