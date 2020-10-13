Biden’s election formula: It’s about two big themes, man

For his part, Mr. Biden launched his candidacy with a clear statement of purpose. In the video he released announcing his campaign 18 long months ago, he framed his candidacy as an attempt to win what he called “the battle for the soul of this nation." Invoking the march by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., earlier in the Trump term, he positioned himself as the candidate best able to end a divisive turn in American social and political life.