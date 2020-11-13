Biden’s penchant for bold stimulus to test his deal-making skills

In the end, Mr. Biden’s impact on the plan was relatively modest, those involved say, as policy makers opted for a more diffuse, complex mix of measures aimed at repairing the financial system and the housing market and giving the economy a quick jolt. The “Build Back Better" plan that Mr. Biden rolled out during this year’s campaign is in some ways an updated, fleshed-out articulation of the unfinished agenda he advocated during the last crisis—particularly his $2 trillion, four-year climate-change plan to expand public transit, weatherize homes and promote non-carbon-emitting energy sources.