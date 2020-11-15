Biden's virus advisers say a national Covid-19 lockdown isn’t on the agenda

Two of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisers said they favor targeted local measures to stem the pandemic and oppose a nationwide U.S. lockdown as too blunt.

Vivek Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general who’s one of Biden’s top three advisers on the virus, said that based on what the nation has learned about Covid-19 since the spring, the preferred approach to fighting it is “a dial that we turn up and down, depending on severity."

“If we just lock down the entire country without targeting our efforts, then we are going to exacerbate the ‘pandemic fatigue’ people are feeling, you’re going to hurt jobs and the economy, you’re going to shut down schools and hurt the education of our children," Murthy, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, said on “Fox News Sunday."

“So we’ve got to approach this with the precision of a scalpel rather than the force of an ax," he said.

Finding ways to curb Covid-19 infections is increasingly urgent for Biden after U.S. cases hit records over the past two weeks amid a nationwide surge. President Donald Trump, who sought to raise the specter of a lockdown by a Biden administration during his re-election campaign, said last week that “this administration will not be going to a lockdown."

Asked about the lockdown option on Sunday, Murthy said “it’s a measure of last resort."

Atul Gawande, the surgeon and author who’s a member of Biden’s wider group of virus advisers, also called for targeted measures. They should build on mask-wearing and testing to dial up and down capacity restrictions on a more localized basis, he said on ABC’s “This Week."

“We are not in support of a nationwide lockdown," Gawande said. “We can get this under control. The critical parts are understanding what we’ve learned since we did a nationwide lockdown in early April."

Earlier today, Biden's held a meeting with Pfizer Inc. and other pharmaceutical companies within days as they continue the transition to a new administration amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic, his chief of staff said Sunday.

“We’re going to have meetings between our top scientific advisers and the officials of these drug companies, not just Pfizer but there are other promising vaccines as well. We’re going to start those consultations this week," Ron Klain said on NBC’s “Meet the Press."

Bloomberg News reported last week that consultations between Biden’s advisers and the pharmaceutical industry began even before the election, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden team met with companies that had Covid-19 vaccines or therapies in late-stage clinical trials in September and October, the people said. The purpose was to gather information about the development, manufacturing and distribution of shots to ward off the novel coronavirus and therapies to treat the sick.

On Sunday, Klain also stressed the importance of establishing an effective distribution system for any vaccine, as well as the need for the General Services Administration to ascertain the election so Biden’s team can communicate with government officials.

“It’s great to have a vaccine, but vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives, and that means you’ve got to get that vax out into people’s arms all over this country. It’s a giant logistical project," he said.

Klain was named chief of staff this week as Biden begins to build an administration even as President Donald Trump has refused to concede, citing unfounded claims of widespread fraud and election rigging.

Pfizer announced last week that its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be effective in fighting the virus, which is surging around the country. As of Sunday, more than 245,000 Americans have died of Covid-19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.