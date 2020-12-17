Biden’s win gives Ireland deep-rooted ally

Biden’s win gives Ireland deep-rooted ally5 min read . 04:53 PM IST
President-elect’s victory was cheered in land of his ancestors; ‘Remember, Joey Biden, best drop of blood in you is Irish’
The small town of Ballina, Ireland, unveiled a giant pop-art mural in September, honoring an Irish-American whose ancestors lived nearby more than a century ago.
Two months later, that beaming image of Joe Biden was the site of celebration when fans, friends and relatives applauded the U.S. president-elect as the ultimate local boy made good.
