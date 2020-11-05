Biden’s wins in Michigan, Wisconsin put him on brink of victory

Trump is cutting into Biden’s lead in Arizona’s Maricopa County, even though the Associated Press already projected the former vice president would win the battleground state. Election officials released more results overnight that showed Biden leads in the county by about 75,000 votes – or 52% to 47% -- after roughly 63,000 more ballots were reported. He had earlier led by 85,297. State-wide, Biden is ahead by about 69,000 votes.