Biden Says Harris Will ‘Cut Her Own Path’ If She Wins Election

President Joe Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris as loyal but insisted she would chart her own course in the Oval Office if elected, addressing one of her biggest electoral challenges — convincing voters that she will deliver change despite her prominent role in the current administration.

“Kamala will take the country in her own direction, and that’s one of the most important differences in this election," Biden said on Tuesday at a fundraising dinner for the Philadelphia City Committee, during a stop in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.

"Kamala's perspective on our problems will be fresh and new. Donald Trump's perspective is old and failed and quite frankly thoroughly, totally dishonest," he added, drawing a contrast with her general election rival.

Harris has urged voters to turn the page on the last decade of US politics in her campaign against the former president — a contest that’s razor-close with just three weeks until Election Day. But the Democratic nominee has had a more difficult time finding a way to distance herself from Biden, who quickly endorsed her as their party’s new standard-bearer after a disastrous debate performance forced him out of the race, without disavowing the incumbent president.

Biden spoke of his own experience as a vice president to then-President Barack Obama.

"Every president has to cut their own path. That's what I did. I was loyal to Barack Obama, but I cut my own path as president. That's what Kamala is going to do," he said. "She's been loyal so far, but she's going to cut her own path."

The challenge Harris faces was highlighted during an interview last week on ABC’s The View, when she was asked what she would have done differently as president compared to Biden.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind," she said. “I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."

Later in the interview, though, she returned to the question, saying that unlike Biden she intends to have a Republican in her cabinet if elected.

Still, the answer gave more fodder for Trump and Republican allies who have sought to link Harris to the Biden administration’s policies on the economy and immigration — two defining issues for the electorate and concerns on which voters prefer the former president to Harris.

Biden on Tuesday also cited the surge in Democratic enthusiasm for Harris’ candidacy as justifying his decision to step aside from the ticket. Biden faced a party revolt after his lone debate against Trump this cycle cemented fears about mental acuity and his age as the oldest US president in history.

"If you've seen the campaign Kamala's run, it proves I'm right. The enthusiasm is off the charts," Biden said, praising Harris for the Democratic National Convention and her strong performance against Trump on the debate stage.

With assistance from Josh Wingrove and Skylar Woodhouse.

