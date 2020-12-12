Biden says he is honoured to be named as TIME's Person of the Year

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said that it is an honour to be named as Time's Person of the Year adding that he is grateful to be on this list with so many extraordinary folks.

I’m honored to be Person of the Year with @KamalaHarris and grateful to be on this list with so many extraordinary folks. From front line workers to racial justice organizers, Americans met this year with strength, fortitude, and an unflinching belief in a brighter tomorrow. https://t.co/zrCCb4O6xp — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 11, 2020

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" chosen from a list of finalists that included President Donald Trump. The US president was named as Person of the Year in 2016 by Time.

Time said, the Democratic former vice president and his running mate, a California senator whose election broke gender and racial barriers, together "offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket."

"And America bought what they were selling: after the highest (voter) turnout in a century, they racked up 81 million votes and counting, the most in presidential history, topping Trump by some 7 million votes and flipping five battleground states," Time also said.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

The Person of the Year is usually an individual, but multiple people have been named in the past. The title is one, according to the magazine, signifying "who affected the news or our lives the most, for better, or worse."

Time began its tradition in 1927. Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg last year became the youngest individual winner of the accolade.

Biden, 78, who served two terms as vice president to Barack Obama, will become the oldest person to assume the office of U.S. president when he is sworn in on Jan. 20. Harris will become the first woman, the first Black and the first person of Asian descent to be inaugurated vice president.

In a tweet, she wrote, Honored to be named TIME’s Person of the Year with President-elect Joe Biden. We’re at a moment where we’re being confronted by multiple crises that have converged. We have a lot we need to handle in the days ahead but I know together we can get it done.

We’re at a moment where we’re being confronted by multiple crises that have converged. We have a lot we need to handle in the days ahead but I know together we can get it done.https://t.co/HPZqCUAJE6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 11, 2020

Speaking about Harris during an interview with the magazine, Biden said, "She is straight as an arrow. She is really, really bright. She is tough. But yet she has a heart that understands what it’s like to be on the other side of prejudice. She also was an immigrant’s daughter who was raised, in a strange way, like I was. We were taught that we could be anything. Don’t give up, just move, keep pushing. And I just found her to be someone who is, in fact, something happened to me, I knew they could take over. That’s Kamala."

