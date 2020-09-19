Biden says he sees TikTok as a 'matter of genuine concern'1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2020, 05:49 AM IST
- 'A Chinese operation, has access to over 100 million young people particularly in the United States of America.'
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Friday he sees Chinese-owned TikTok as a "matter of genuine concern" and promised to review security risks surrounding the video-sharing app if elected.
The Trump administration will ban TikTok and another Chinese-owned application, WeChat, from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat.
"I think that it's a matter of genuine concern that TikTok, a Chinese operation, has access to over 100 million young people particularly in the United States of America," Biden told reporters at a campaign stop in Minnesota.
