Biden says he warned Xi of investment chill if China backs Putin

“Not long after that, I called President Xi -- not to threaten at all, just to say to him, ‘we’ve met many times.’ And I said, ‘if you think that Americans and others are going to continue to invest in China based on your violating the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia, I think you’re making a gigantic mistake, but that’s your decision to make,’" Biden said.

