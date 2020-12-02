Biden says he won’t soon remove China phase-1 tariffs: NYT

President-elect Joe Biden told the New York Times he’d leave the phase-one trade deal with China in place while he conducts a full review of US policy toward its Asian rival in consultation with key allies.

Speaking to columnist Thomas Friedman, Biden said he wouldn’t immediately scupper the trade agreement that President Donald Trump reached with China earlier this year.

“I’m not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs," Biden said, according to the report. “I’m not going to prejudice my options."

Biden told Friedman he would first conduct a full review of the phase-one deal and consult with traditional allies in Asia and Europe “so we can develop a coherent strategy."

“The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our -- or at least what used to be our -- allies on the same page," Biden said. “It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies."

The yuan weakened against the dollar immediately after the news.

As part of the trade deal signed in January, China agreed to increase its purchases of US goods by $200 billion through 2021, but it’s nowhere close to meeting those targets. The latest data through the end of October shows China had only bought about 44% of the promised amount for this year. Both the U.S. and China left tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods in place after the deal was signed.

‘Mutual respect’

China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its previous comments when asked about Biden’s views, with spokeswoman Hua Chunying telling reporters in Beijing Wednesday that resolving trade disputes with the US requires mutual respect from both sides.

Biden said he hoped to tackle China’s “abusive practices," including “stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies to corporations," as well as forcing “tech transfers" from American companies to their Chinese counterparts.

The US needs “leverage" to deal with China, Biden said in the interview, adding “in my view, we don’t have it yet." To build that, the US needs a bipartisan consensus at home for government-led investments in research and development, infrastructure and education to better compete with China, he said.

“I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," he said, citing industries such as energy, biotechnology, advanced materials and artificial intelligence as key ones for large-scale investment in research.

Cooling off

On the campaign trail, Biden’s advisers alluded to him taking a gradual approach on China tariffs, saying he’d prioritize domestic issues like investing in research and development and US manufacturing to compete with Beijing from a position of strength.

The president-elect’s latest comments suggest a cooling off of tensions between the two nations as he focuses attention on more immediate problems facing the US economy, like the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most likely the new US president would spend his first year in office on domestic issues," said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd. “It could give a respite to both sides, whose relationship has deteriorated a lot since 2018."

Still, Biden’s pledge to work with allies could signify a broader threat to China.

“After the past four years, it is difficult to expect a normalization of the bilateral relationship immediately," said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. “As long as China continues to buy more from the US and commit to the phase one agreement, the US will say “why not". Nonetheless, as most people expect, Biden’s administration will work closely with allies in his China policy."

