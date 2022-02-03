This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' in northwest Syria by US military
1 min read.06:48 PM ISTAFP
‘Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,’ Biden said in a statement
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the leader of the Islamic State group had been "taken off the battlefield" by US forces in Syria.
"Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said in a statement.
"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi -- the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Biden added, using another acronym for IS.
Biden was scheduled to make public remarks early Thursday on the operation.
