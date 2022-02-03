Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' in northwest Syria by US military

Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' in northwest Syria by US military

A file photo of US President Joe Biden
1 min read . 06:48 PM IST AFP

‘Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,’ Biden said in a statement

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the leader of the Islamic State group had been "taken off the battlefield" by US forces in Syria.

"Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said in a statement.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi -- the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Biden added, using another acronym for IS.

Biden was scheduled to make public remarks early Thursday on the operation.

