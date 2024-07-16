Biden says it was a 'mistake' to say he wanted to put a 'bull's-eye' on Trump

US President Joe Biden told NBC News in an interview airing Monday that it was a “mistake" to say he wanted to put a “bull's-eye" on Republican nominee Donald Trump, but argued that the rhetoric coming from his opponent was more incendiary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It was a mistake to use the word," Biden told NBC anchor Lester Holt in a clip released by the network. He said he wanted to “focus" to be on “what he's saying."

Biden continued: "How do you talk about the threat to democracy which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The president said he is not the one who engages in “that rhetoric," referring to Trump's past comments about a “bloodbath" if the Republican loses to Biden in November.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.