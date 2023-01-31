Biden says 'no' to US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:29 AM IST
Western nations this month finally agreed after serious divisions to send Ukraine modern NATO-standard tanks
President Joe Biden said Monday he will not be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help its war against Russian invaders, but said he would visit crucial ally Poland.
