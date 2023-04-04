Home / News / World /  Biden says 'proud' to welcome Finland to NATO membership
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is "proud" to welcome Finland into NATO, expanding the Western military alliance in direct response to Russia's brutal invasion of neighboring pro-Western Ukraine.

"Together -- strengthened by our newest ally Finland -- we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory," Biden said in a statement. He also called on Turkey and Hungary to join the rest of NATO "without delay" in ratifying Sweden's entry into the alliance.

