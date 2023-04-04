Biden says 'proud' to welcome Finland to NATO membership1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:44 PM IST
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is "proud" to welcome Finland into NATO, expanding the Western military alliance in direct response to Russia's brutal invasion of neighboring pro-Western Ukraine.
