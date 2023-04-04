Biden says 'proud' to welcome Finland to NATO membership

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is "proud" to welcome Finland into NATO, expanding the Western military alliance in direct response to Russia's brutal invasion of neighboring pro-Western Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is "proud" to welcome Finland into NATO, expanding the Western military alliance in direct response to Russia's brutal invasion of neighboring pro-Western Ukraine.
"Together -- strengthened by our newest ally Finland -- we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory," Biden said in a statement. He also called on Turkey and Hungary to join the rest of NATO "without delay" in ratifying Sweden's entry into the alliance.
"Together -- strengthened by our newest ally Finland -- we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory," Biden said in a statement. He also called on Turkey and Hungary to join the rest of NATO "without delay" in ratifying Sweden's entry into the alliance.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.