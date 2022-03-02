The U.S. and its allies were prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “dictators" must pay a price for their aggression, President Joe Biden will say in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war was premeditated and unprovoked," Biden will add, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.

“He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden will say. “Putin was wrong. We were ready."

The war in Ukraine has forced the White House to recast part of what is traditionally a speech focused on domestic issues. In a high-profile display of solidarity with Kyiv, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, was invited to the address.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Biden will say.

Looming over Biden’s domestic woes are fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict. Biden during the campaign said his decades of foreign policy experience made him best equipped to guide America’s role in the world. But the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan shook the public’s confidence in his leadership.

Biden’s speech, however, still focuses largely on domestic worries as his administration prepares for midterm elections this fall that favor the Republican Party.

The speech, Biden’s second to a joint session of Congress, comes at a perilous moment for his presidency. Most Americans remain deeply pessimistic about the direction of the pandemic-weary country and state of the economy, and harbor doubts about his leadership and that of and his fellow Democrats, polls show.

He plans to unveil a new economic plan after his earlier proposal, “Build Back Better," was rejected by Republicans and enough Democrats to doom it.

“We have a choice," Biden plans to say. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation."

He will call for measures to boost U.S. manufacturing, shore up supply chains, promote renewable energy sources and reduce the federal budget deficit. It’s a set of policies that may be aimed at appealing to moderates like West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, whose opposition to Build Back Better -- in part out of deficit and inflation concerns -- effectively killed the social spending plan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

